Punjab Govt. Changes Working Hours of Businesses Again Due to Coronavirus

Punjab government has once again changed the operating hours of all businesses in order to prevent the Coronavirus from resurging in the province.

It was decided in a high-level meeting held yesterday in Lahore chaired by the provincial Law Minister, Raja Basharat. The meeting discussed the Coronavirus situation across Punjab and adherence to SOPs to stop the transmission of the viral infection.

ALSO READ

FBR Increases Tax Evasion Operations, Identifies Losses Over Rs. 315 Million

According to details, all businesses in Punjab will be allowed to operate all week long from 8 am to 10 pm every day.

On the other hand, essential businesses such as medical stores, clinics, grocery stores, petrol pumps will be permitted to operate 24/7.

In this regard, an official notification will be released soon.

Moreover, the minister has directed all district administrations to ensure the wearing of face masks in markets all over Punjab.

ALSO READ

Lenovo Launches Display Hanging Lamp & Wireless Gaming Mouse

It must be noted that the Punjab government had allowed all businesses to operate 24/7 after a steady decline in Coronavirus cases across the province.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 158 new cases and 2 deaths due to Coronavirus.