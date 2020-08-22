National Incubation Center Holds a Graduation Ceremony for 2nd & 3rd Cohorts

National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi held a graduation ceremony in which 19 high growth startups were incubated under the 2nd and 3rd cohort.

Over the course of their incubation, these startups took part in various training programs and activities to nurture businesses besides networking with potential investors and industry experts of both the public and private sectors.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom graced the event as chief guest and applauded the graduating founders for choosing the entrepreneurial path for a better tomorrow. He said that the cultural shift to transform Pakistan into a startup economy cannot be achieved without the enthusiasm and drive of our youth. He vowed that the IT Ministry fully backs young entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas to unlock the economic potential of Pakistan.

Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite said

Realizing the need for a robust innovation ecosystem in Pakistan, we are engaging with all key stakeholders through a multitude of interventions for building a robust innovation ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurship. Startups are the epicenter of innovation and are fueling the growth of economies worldwide by creating new jobs, financial inclusion, reducing the income divide, contributing to the GDP, and raising the standard of living.

Along with a congratulatory note CEO LMKT, Atif Rais Khan mentioned the achievements of the previous batch of graduating NIC Karachi startups and encouraged the current outgoing batch to aim for similar heights.

NIC Karachi is an Ignite – National Technology Fund project that is managed and operated by LMKT in collaboration with PTCL, HBL, PPAF, and NED University. The aim of the project is to facilitate and train aspiring entrepreneurs and startups from across Sindh through various program offerings and events.

Shahjahan Chaudhary, Project Director NIC Karachi emphasized the importance of collaboration between stakeholders to enable more young entrepreneurs to take on the startup journey. Senior officials of the IT Ministry and Ignite also attended the graduation ceremony.