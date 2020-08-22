Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was established in 1967 in Islamabad as a public research university. It was initially dedicated to postgraduate education but expanded through the 1980s to an interdisciplinary university offering undergraduate and postgraduate education.

It is one of the most popular universities in the country and counts several public figures and intellectuals among its current and former faculty, researchers, or alumni since its establishment. They include Maleeha Lodhi, Nasim Zehra, Shamshad Akhtar, Suhail Zubairy, Farzana Aslam, Tasneem Zehra, and Salma Zahid.

The university is nationally known for its research, technological advancement, and intellectual interaction with international institutes, including the United Nations, the University of Tokyo, and the ICTP. Currently, the Quaid-i-Azam University has four faculties and nine other teaching and research Institutes, Centre and Schools.

These include Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Medicine (affiliated), Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America, Centre of Excellence in Gender Studies, National Institute of Pakistan Studies, National Institute of Psychology, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, National Institute of Asian Civilizations, and the Computer Centre.

All You Need to Know About QAU Admissions

As mentioned before, QAU offers a wide array of higher education programs. Each program has its own set of eligibility criteria for admission. The following are some of the important details that you must bear in mind, with respect to the different programs:

How to Apply & Documents Required

  • The applicants can apply through the online application system from the QAU website (www.qau.edu.pk), along with a Challan of Habib Bank Ltd. OR Askari Bank Ltd.
  • The applicants are advised to deposit Rs. 2115/- in any branch of Habib Bank Ltd. OR Rs. 2100/- in any branch of Askari Bank Ltd. in favor of the Treasurer, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.
  • The Bank Challan should be attached to the online Admission Data Summary Sheet along with other scanned requisite documents otherwise the application will not be entertained.
  • The applicants are required to scan & attached the following requisite/required documents with the online application for verification of data and determination of merit:
S#Attested Photocopies of The Requisite DocumentsNo. of Copies
1Copy of SSC (Matriculation) Examination Marks Sheet or equivalent.01
2Copy of HSSC (Intermediate) Part-I Marks Sheet or equivalent.01
3CNIC OR Form B in case of under 18-years of age.01
4CNIC of Father/Parents/Guardian.01
5Domicile Certificate of candidate OR of father/mother if the applicant is under 18-years of age and his/her name is included in it.01
6Character Certificate from the institution last attended.01
7Equivalence Certificate and conversion of the grades, into marks from Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) for Matriculation and Intermediate levels in case of qualifications OR certificate from foreign institutes.01
8Sports Certificates i.e. International/National/Provincial/District etc. level issued by the concerned Authorities (Only for applicants seeking admission against the Sports Quota)01
9Disability Certificate issued by the District Assessment Board etc. (for applicants of Disabled Reserved Seats) and the Certificate of Disability duly verified by the Principal Medical Officer (Medical Centre) of QAU.01
10Minority Certificate issued by the Principal of last attended Institute (for applicants of Minority Reserved Seats)01
11Army Personal Service Card OR Pension Book of Parent (for applicants of Children of Army Personals)01
12Foreign Citizenship OR Passport for Foreign National and Dual Nationals (having Pakistani and some other nationality) Refugees (status recognized by Govt. of Pakistan) (for Foreigner Reserved Seats)01
13Letter of Registration from District Bar Association duly verified by the President concerned. (Only for the Children of Advocates on Reserved Seats in BH LLB program only)01
14Original HBL/Askari Bank Deposit Slip/Proof of online payment of Rs.2100/- (For Admission Processing Charges & Admission Form of QAU)01
15Any other supporting/relevant document01

 

Undergraduate Programs

QAU offers several high-quality undergraduate courses for prospective students. They are as follows:

ProgramEligibility CriteriaTest Required
BiochemistryFSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
BiotechnologyFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
BioinformaticsFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
BotanyFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
Environmental SciencesFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
MicrobiologyFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
ZoologyFSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
International RelationsFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.Entry Test at QAU Campus
Political ScienceFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.Entry Test at QAU Campus
BH L.L.BFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.LAT(Law Admission Test) as conducted by the HEC
ArchaeologyFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
Business AdministrationFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
EconomicsFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
HistoryFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
Pakistan StudiesFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
PsychologyFA/FSc or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
Computer ScienceIntermediate with Mathematics with at least 50% marks.No Test
ChemistryFSc (Pre-Engineering/Medical) or equivalent with at least 50% marks.No Test
ElectronicsFSc or equivalent with Mathematics and Physics, and at least 50% marks.No Test
GeophysicsFSc or equivalent with Mathematics and Physics, and at least 50% marks.No Test
I.T.FSc or equivalent with Mathematics and Physics, and at least 50% marks.No Test
MathematicsFSc or equivalent with Mathematics as a subject and at least 50% marks.No Test
PhysicsFA/FSc/A-Level or equivalent (at least 50% marks) with Physics and MathematicsNo Test
StatisticsFSc or equivalent with Mathematics as a subject and at least 50% marks.No Test

 

Fee Structure for Undergraduate Programs

Management Sciences, Computer Science, IT, LLB programs:

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee4,851
2Registration Fee4,851
3Identity Card305
4Library Security (Refundable)5,544
5Documents Verification fee2,218
6Departmental Security (Refundable)
Total A17,769
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee27,720
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund624
10Magazine/Newspaper fund83
11Sports Charges832
12Library Charges1,040
13Laboratory Charges1,575
14Computer Charges1,050
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,356
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,150
Total B44,204
Total A + B61,973
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2,100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)2,079
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)901
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)315
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)630
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)3,812
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)7,623
8Duplicate Degree Fee *6,930
9Migration Certificate Fee2,772
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,772
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100

 

For all other Programs:

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee4,649
2Registration Fee4,649
3Identity Card292
4Library Security (Refundable)5,313
5Documents Verification fee2,125
6Departmental Security (Refundable)
Total A17,029
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee26565
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund597
10Magazine/Newspaper fund80
11Sports Charges797
12Library Charges996
13Laboratory Charges1,575
14Computer Charges1,050
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,259
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,019
Total B42,713
Total A + B59,742
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)1,993
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)863
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)302
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)604
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)3,653
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)7,306
8Duplicate Degree Fee *6,641
9Migration Certificate Fee2,675
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,675
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100

* For courses offered during summer, Tuition Fee would be charged @ Rs. 7,350

Graduate/Masters Programs

Just like Undergraduate programs, QAU offers various Graduate or Masters programs for its students. They are as follows:

ProgramEligibility Criteria
ZoologyBSc with Zoology in combination with any one of the following subjects:

  • Chemistry/Botany/Environmental Sciences/Physiology and Bioinformatics.
  • Three years BSc (Hons) degree holders in Zoology/Genetics/ Microbiology and Biochemistry are also eligible.
  • BSc (Ed) 3-years with Botany/Chemistry/Zoology
  • B.S (Zoology) 4-years program with 2-years completed (pass).
Biochemistry
  • BSc or BSc (Hons)/ BSc(Ed) 3-Years in Chemistry/ Biochemistry with any other subject of Life Sciences such as: Botany/ Zoology / Anatomy/ Physiology/ Pathology/ Pharmacology / Microbiology / Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Genetics/ Molecular Biology/Marine Biology (Technology) / Agriculture/ Environmental Sciences etc.
  • Candidates with BSc Medical Laboratory Technology are not eligible.
Microbiology
  • BSc Microbiology:
  • BSc/BSc (Ed) 3-years with two of the following subjects:

Botany/Chemistry/Zoology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology.

  • BSc (Hons) 3-Years, Microbiology/Botany/Zoology/Genetics/Biochemistry.
  • Candidates with BSc Medical Laboratory Technology are not eligible.
Anthropology14-years Bachelor’s Degree with any Social Sciences subjects.
ArchaeologyBA/BSc/B.Com/BBA/BPA/BS/BIT or 3-years honors degree or MBBS or BE.
Public AdministrationBA/BA(Hons), BSc/BSc(Hons), BBA/BBA(Hons), B.Com/B.Com(Hons), BPA/BPA(Hons), BS/BS(Hons), BCS/BCS (Hons), BIT/BIT (Hons), MBBS, BE (Bachelor of Engineering).
Defense & Strategic StudiesBA/BSc/B.Com/BBA, BA/BSc. (Hons) 3-Years.
Gender StudiesBA or BSc / BA (Hons) 3-years with one of the following subjects:

Gender/Women’s Studies/Sociology/Political Science/ Economics/ History/ Geography/International Relations/ Journalism/ Mass Communication/Psychology/Applied Psychology/Humanities/Anthropology/Development Studies/ Pakistan Studies/Social Work/Demography/Media and Communication Studies.

Pakistan Studies
  • BSc/BBA/B.Com/BA (Hons) 3-years.
  • BA with Social Sciences (History/Economics/Political Science/Sociology/Psychology/Journalism/Geography/International Relations/Philosophy/Languages and Literature).
PsychologyBA/BSc with one of the following subjects:

  • Psychology/ Applied Psychology, Sociology, Education, Statistics, Social Work.
  • BSc in Behavioral Sciences/Home Economics.
  • BSc (Hons) Psychology (3-Years)
Sociology14-years Bachelor Degree with any Social Sciences subjects
Computer Science
  • BA/BSc (2-years duration) with Mathematics or Computer Science or
  • Engineering Graduates in all areas except in CS/CE/SE/IT or
  • Masters in any subject with Mathematics or Computer Science as a course.
Electronics
  • BSc with Mathematics and Physics or
  • BSc (Electronics) or
  • B.Tech (Hons) or
  • BCS
  • BS.Ed (3-Years)
Information TechnologyFSc with Physics and Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics as a major subject.
Mathematics Studies
  • BA/BSc with Math-A and Math-B Course (Applied Mathematics and Pure Mathematics)
  • Mathematics (General) with Physics or Math-B Course, BS.Ed (3-years)
StatisticsBA/BSc with Statistics and Math-A/Math-B Course/Mathematics General.

 

Fee Structure for Graduate Programs

M.Sc/B.B.S/MBA Programs:

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee4,851
2Registration Fee4,851
3Identity Card305
4Library Security (Refundable)5,544
5Documents Verification fee2,218
6Departmental Security (Refundable)
Total A17,769
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee (Per Credit Hour)6,930
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund624
10Magazine/Newspaper fund83
11Sports Charges832
12Library Charges1,040
13Laboratory Charges1,575
14Computer Charges1,050
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,356
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,150
Total B23,414
Total A + B41,183
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2,100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)2,079
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)901
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)315
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)630
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)3,812
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)7,623
8Duplicate Degree Fee *6,930
9Migration Certificate Fee2,772
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,772
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100

 

For all other Programs:

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee4,649
2Registration Fee4,649
3Identity Card292
4Library Security (Refundable)5,313
5Documents Verification fee2,125
6Departmental Security (Refundable)
Total A17,029
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee (Per Credit Hour)6,641
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund597
10Magazine/Newspaper fund80
11Sports Charges797
12Library Charges996
13Laboratory Charges1,575
14Computer Charges1,050
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,259
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,019
Total B22,789
Total A + B39,818
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)1,993
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)863
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)302
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)604
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)3,653
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)7,306
8Duplicate Degree Fee *6,641
9Migration Certificate Fee2,675
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,675
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100

 

Eligibility Criteria for M.Phil Programs

To be eligible for admission to MPhil, a candidate:

  • Shall possess an MA/MSc degree or its equivalent in the relevant discipline.
  • Shall have obtained first division in MA/MSc or BA/BSc or at least 60% marks in BS (Hons) and all other 4-5 years degrees.
  • Shall not have obtained third division in BA/BSc or MA or MSc.
  • In case the candidate has a third division in FA/FSc, they need to have first division in both BA/BSc and MA/MSc, or at least 60% marks in BS (Hons) and all other 4-5 years degrees.

Fee Structure for M.Phil Programs

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee6,273
2Registration Fee5,821
3Identity Card305
4Library Security (Refundable)5,544
5Documents Verification fee2,772
6Departmental Security (Refundable)5,544
Total A26,223
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee (Per Credit Hour)8,316
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund624
10Magazine/Newspaper fund83
11Sports Charges832
12Library Charges1,109
13Laboratory Charges2.100
14Computer Charges1,050
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,356
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges2,625
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,150
Total B28,019
Total A + B54,243
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)2,722
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)315
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)630
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)3,812
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)7,623
8Duplicate Degree Fee *6,930
9Migration Certificate Fee2,772
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,772
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100

 

Ph.D. Programs

  • Students applying for admission are required to submit a copy of synopsis/research work. Admission is subject to the availability of the Supervisor in the field of research and HEC’s requirements.
  • The application shall be submitted to the chairperson of the department/school/institute/center where the student wishes to pursue the studies.
  • All applications received in the department shall be periodically considered by the departmental admission committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor.
  • The admission committee, when satisfied, shall recommend to Advanced Studies and Research Board the candidates who are found eligible and suitable for admission to the PhD program.
  • The admission shall be approved by the Advanced Studies & Research Board.
  • A notification of registration/admission letter for each candidate approved for admission to the Ph.D. program shall be issued by the University.
  • Each student so selected shall be required to register and pay the dues within 30 days from the date of issuance of the notification of registration/admission letter.
  • In the case of in-service students, No Objection Certificate from the employer is required to be attached with Admission Form and routed through Proper Channel or they can submit the same by the end of the first semester, failing which their admission shall be canceled.
  • Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/ presentation of research proposals.
  • A student can do more than one Ph.D. but not simultaneously even at different universities.
  • Every student at the time of admission to this University shall give an affidavit to the effect that he/she is not pursuing degree program studies in any other institution.
  • A student cannot be awarded two PhDs on the same research material/document.
  • A student after taking a migration certificate from the QAU cannot pursue a Ph.D. unless he/she re-migrates back to this University.

Eligibility Criteria

  • To be eligible for admission to Ph.D., a candidate shall possess an MS/ MPhil degree or its equivalent in a relevant subject from a recognized university with a minimum CGPA of 3.00 (Semester System) or First Division (Annual System).
  • The Ph.D. student prior to admission must qualify with at least 60% score in the NTS GAT Subject Test or should have scored the International GRE Subject test with a 60% percentile (except foreign students).
  • A college or university teacher or a member of the research staff of a research organization who holds an MA / MSc degree but has shown undoubted promise for research may also be considered for admission to Ph.D. However, the candidate would have to complete the course work of 24 credit hours for MPhil / MS level as a prerequisite for moving into the Ph.D. program.
  • All the admitted students in the Ph.D. program of the University need to complete 18 credit-hours course work. The course work shall be based on at least 12-credit hours of class work teaching (regular courses) and up to a maximum of 6 credit hours of seminar.
  • For a Ph.D. student who does not hold an MPhil or equivalent degree, the course work requirement shall be of 42 (24+18) credit hours. The course work shall be based on at least 36-credit hours of class work teaching (regular courses) and up to a maximum of 6-credit hours of seminar.
  • For the students registered in the Ph.D. program of Faculty of Biological Sciences and Natural Sciences, a paper published in W category shall be accepted whereas the students registered in the Ph.D. program of Faculty of Social Sciences, a paper published in W, X or Y category shall be accepted.

Fee Structure for Ph.D. Programs

Category A (At the time of Admission)
S#DescriptionFee in PKR
1Admission Fee6,273
2Registration Fee5,821
3Identity Card305
4Library Security (Refundable)5,544
5Documents Verification fee2,772
6Departmental Security (Refundable)5,544
Total A26,223
Category B (Per Semester)
7Tuition Fee (Per Credit Hour)8,316
8Transport Maintenance Fund1,050
9Students Welfare Fund
10Magazine/Newspaper fund83
11Sports Charges832
12Library Charges2,218
13Laboratory Charges4,725
14Computer Charges1,575
15Transport Charge4,725
16Terminal Examination Fee (For M.Phil: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semesters if courses registered where applicable)2,356
17External Examination Charges/Thesis Charges10,500
18Project/Thesis Charges (06 Credit)
19Field Work Charges3,150
Total B39,530
Total A + B65,753
Category C (One Time)
1Admission Processing Fee2100
2Fee for a noncredit course other than a compulsory (per course)2,722
3Fee for Repeating (per course) (Compulsory & Non-Credit)
4Grade Card/Result Card* Normal/Regular (20 working days)315
5Grade Card/Result Card* – Urgent (05 working days)630
6Degree Fee* (20 working days)4,574
7Urgent Degree Fee* (5 working days)9,148
8Duplicate Degree Fee *9,009
9Migration Certificate Fee2,772
10Duplicate Detail Marks Certificate *2,772
11Degree Folder Fee* (If student required)500
12Verification Fee1,100
13Re-examination Fee27,720
14Extension Fee for M.Phil/M.S 5th & 6th semesters and Ph.D. 15th semester & Onward5,544

 

