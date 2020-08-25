Xiaomi Crowdfunds a High-End Smartwatch With a Curved Display

Xiaomi’s Amazefit X curved smartwatch, after completing its crowdfunding goal, has reached the production phase. The watch has been designed by Huami, a leading smart wearable manufacturer, that is Xiaomi’s sole partner and manufactures Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches.

Design and Display

The highlight of this smartwatch is its 2.07-inch curved flexible OLED display with 206 x 640 pixels resolution, 326 PPI pixel density, 100% NTSC color gamut, and 430 nits of peak brightness.

The OLED display is combined with a titanium alloy unibody and button-free design, providing a 244% larger viewing area than other wearables of the same size. To achieve an optimal viewing angle, the screen is inclined at 92°, which, according to the company, is achieved by heating the glass cover to over 700℃, followed by a 6-step bending process. It is available in two colors: Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold

Other Features

The smartwatch, due to its unique design, features a 3-segment motherboard and a curved 220mAh battery rated to provide 7-day battery life.

Other than this, the Amazefit X comes with a proprietary BioTracker PPG sensor for heart-rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels, GPS + GLONASS module, as well as support for sleep tracking, multi-sport modes, call alerts, app notifications, music controls, weather, alarm, stopwatch, and a find device feature.

The watch charges via a proprietary magnetic cable and can be paired with both Android and iOS devices through the Amazfit app.

Pricing and Availability

The device will be available for sale by 29th October and will set users back by $144.

