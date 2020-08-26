Zong Partners with Easypaisa To Offer Customers Convenient Recharge Option

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, has partnered with Easypaisa to offer users another convenient mobile top-up option. The development is part of Zong’s Online Recharge options where it has revamped the user experience and provided users with multiple ways of mobile top-ups.

The addition of Easypaisa to Zong 4G’s recharge options will facilitate particularly those users who prefer Digital Financial Services over credit or debit card payments to purchase mobile credit online. The Easypaisa, and all other online recharge options, are available 24/7 through My Zong App as well as Zong 4G’s website.

The step to enhance the customers’ experience when it comes to online mobile top-ups has been taken in response to the high usage and reliance on Zong 4G’s online recharge platform. The company is on its way to enriching the platform further to cover maximum possible payment options with Esaypaisa being the first step in that direction.

Being a customer-centric company, offering convenience to customers in all domains has been a top priority for Zong 4G. The partnership with Easypaisa and the enrichment of its Online Recharge platform with new and popular payment options show Zong’s customer-centricity and its passion for constant innovation.