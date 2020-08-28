PTA Asks TikTok to Block Vulgar and Indecent Content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked TikToK to block the vulgar, indecent and immoral content for viewership in Pakistan.

This is not the first time PTA has established a contact with Tiktok for the same reason.

Previously the regulator had asked the platform about blocking the indecent content, or the company could see a blockade in the country.

PTA, in a statement issued moments ago, said that keeping in view the growing concerns in the society with respect to content on the platform, Chairman PTA had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok.

While acknowledging the recent efforts of the Platform for taking down the indecent content, Chairman PTA asked the platform to put in place stronger content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material is not accessible/viewed within Pakistan.

It must be noted that Tiktok has been very popular among the youth in Pakistan, however, growing complaints against the platform had raised concerns.