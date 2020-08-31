Huawei Watch Fit Goes Official With 1.64 Inch Display & 7 Day Battery

Huawei’s lineup of fitness-based smartwatches has just expanded with the addition of the Huawei Watch Fit that comes with a large rectangular screen, long battery life, and plenty of features.

The watch has a 1.64” AMOLED screen covered with gorilla glass. The dial is curved near all the edges and features a plastic build and a single button on the side. The watch comes in three different colors and the silicon straps can be replaced with four different color options.

The spec sheet does not mention a chipset, but it is most likely the Kirin A1 SoC inside. As for software, the watch features Huawei’s own Lite OS.

All the smartwatch and fitness band features are here as well. There are plenty of watch faces to choose from, notification sync for your phone, music control, remote shutter, etc. As for fitness, people can choose between a variety of work out modes and health sensors including heart rate sensor, SpO2 meter, sleep monitoring, and more.

In terms of battery life, the watch claims to provide 10 days of regular use and 7 days of heavy usage. Keeping the GPS on continuously will drain the battery completely within 12 hours.

The Huawei Watch Fit will be available in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, and Mint Green colors once it goes on sale on September 3. Pricing and availability will be unveiled once it goes on sale.