NEPRA Approves 84 Paisa Increase in Power Tariff for July

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an 84 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for July under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The regulator held a public hearing on the petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) which was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi. The consumers will pay Rs. 12 billion which will be recovered in the next month’s billing.

It is to be noted that the increase will not be applicable to the lifeline, Agri, and K-Electric consumers.

NEPRA observed that expensive electricity was generated from furnace oil and diesel during July and power plants generating low-cost electricity were not operated at all.

ALSO READ

Ministry of Energy Reports Improvement in Recovery and Reduction in Losses

The officials of the National Power Control Centre (NPPC) said that there was a 19 percent share of furnace oil in our energy system. Owing to good management no load-shedding was carried out in July, the officials said.

We have to carry out 8-10 hours load-shedding if the furnace and diesel-based power plants were not operated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPPA-G sought 86 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for July under the monthly fuel adjustment formula.

ALSO READ

NEPRA Report Unveils K-Electric’s Subpar Performance in 2019

The CPPA-G on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs. 3.5420/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs. 4.4035/kWh during the said period.

CCPA-G said that the total energy from all sources remained at 14,710.76 Gwh in July and the total cost was calculated to Rs. 63.560 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs. 4.4035 per unit.