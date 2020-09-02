K-Electric Fined Rs. 200 Million for Excessive Power Outages

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fined K-Electric Rs. 200 million for excessive power outages in Karachi during June and July 2020.

A spokesperson for the authority said that the action against Karachi’s sole power supplier was taken due to violation of the NEPRA Act, the terms and conditions of its license, and disregarding the direc­tions given in its multi-year tariff.

NEPRA conducted multiple public hearings in June and July on unannounced load-shedding in Karachi. Besides, the power regulator also sent a team to assess the situation on the ground. NEPRA team, headed by Director General (Monitoring & Enforcement), was tasked to submit a detailed report within a month.

The investigation highlighted over a dozen violations by K-Electric, following which the power distributor was served a show-cause notice. NEPRA provided KE with an opportunity to justify its position during the regulatory meetings. However, the power producer could only explain two violations.

However, in light of the findings of the committee, decisions of public and regulatory hearings, and evidence, the power regulatory announced a hefty fine on K-Electric.