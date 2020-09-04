Honor Launches Affordable Ultrabooks That Take on XPS & Macbook Air

At the IFA conference in Berlin today, Huawei backed Honor announced three Ryzen powered laptops. Two of them, the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15, have been upgraded from Ryzen 3000 chips to 4000, while the new Honor MagicBook Pro has been launched as a Ryzen alternative to the Intel-powered version from earlier this year.

Honor MagicBook Pro

Design and Display-wise, the laptop has specifications identical to the Intel-powered MagicBook Pro launched in May this year. It has a similar aluminum chassis and 16.1-inch display with 90% screen to body ratio, 1920 x 1080 px resolution, 100% sRGB coverage and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

Internally, instead of the 10th Gen Intel Processor, it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H APU. The platform has a 6 core, 12 thread CPU (3.0 GHz base clock, 4.0 GHz boost) along with a 6 core GPU running at 1.5 GHz.

In terms of memory, users still get 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. However, the external GPU was ditched. Other than this, the rest of the specs, including the battery, cooling system, and connectivity options, are the same.

The laptop is currently available for sale in Germany and costs €900, but early birds get a €100 discount.

Honor MagicBook 14 and 15

Initially, the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 were launched in November 2019 and were powered by the AMD Ryzen 3000 series. At the IFA’20, the company has announced upgraded MagicBook 14 and 15 powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. The new chipset comes with a 6 core, 6 thread CPU (2.3 GHz base, 4.0 GHz boost), and a 6 core GPU (1.5 GHz).

Like last year, users get a choice between 8 GB and 16 GB DDDR4 RAM and 256 GB and 512 GB NVMe SSD memory.

The rest of the specifications are identical. The MagicBook 15 has a 15.6-inch display while its smaller sibling is equipped with a 14-inch display. Both feature a 1080p resolution. The main body is constructed using aluminum, while the display bezel is mylar. The smaller laptop comes with a larger 56Wh battery while the 15.6-inch laptop only gets a 42Wh power cell charged over a USB-C port using a 65W adapter.

In terms of connectivity, the laptops are equipped with one USB-A 3.0 and one USB-A 2.0, plus an HDMI port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The MagicBook 14 will be available in the UK, France, and Germany from September at a €750 price tag while the MagicBook 15 will be out in early October and will cost €700.

ALSO READ

Huawei to Launch the Mate 30 Inspired Y Series in Pakistan