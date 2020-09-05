Federal Govt Schools To Remain Open on Saturdays With No Winter Vacation

The federal ministry of education has decided not to grant winter vacation this year to compensate for the educational loss due to COVID-19. The ministry also announced its decision to end Saturday holidays in federal government run schools.

The ministry issued a letter to Federal Directorate of Education which stated to arrange special classes on Saturdays for students to cover the loss caused by the pandemic which halted progress this educational year as the institutes were closed for over 6 months.

The government last month announced its intention to re-open educational institutes all over the country from 15th September. Although the final decision will be made on 7th September. The ministry announced that any institute that will open before 15th September will be in violation of law. It also informed the institutes to take proper precautions and follow the requisite SOPs. The institutes will be given time to properly implement these changes.

The decision to not give winter vacations and end Saturday holidays pertains to the federal government run educational institutes only.