ICC’s Next Chairperson Should Be Outside of Big 3: PCB Chief

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, has said that ICC’s new chairperson should be from any member country except for the “Big Three.”

The statement from the PCB Chairman has come at a time when ICC’s member countries, barring the Big Three, are incessantly pushing for progressive reforms to address the financial inequity.

ALSO READ

Watch Out For Another COVID Wave!

The seat of ICC Chairman has been vacant for more than 2 months after the departure of Shashank Manohar as ICC’s board remains indecisive on continuing with a two-third majority among the members or reinstate a simple majority. The PCB Chief added:

It’s unfortunate it has taken so long. The politics introduced by Australia, England, and India in 2014 to protect their positions – now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn’t suit them anymore.

ALSO READ

Iqbal Qasim Resigns as Head of PCB’s Cricket Committee

Chairman PCB has also denounced speculations suggesting that he is interested in returning to the ICC and would like to run for the ICC’s Chairmanship.