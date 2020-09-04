Iqbal Qasim Resigns as Head of PCB’s Cricket Committee

Former Pakistan cricketer, Iqbal Qasim has resigned from his post as Chairman of the PCB’s cricket committee. This is the 3rd time the head of the committee has resigned since it was formed in October 2018.

Previously, Mohsin Khan left the same position after conflicts with PCB. Then CEO PCB Wasim Khan resigned last year due to conflict of interest.

It is reported that Iqbal Qasim was unhappy after his recommendation of bringing back departmental cricket was ignored. He tried to approach PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani, to discuss the matter, however, he wasn’t able to convince him.

Iqbal Qasim informed PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, about his decision to resign from the post. The 67-year-old was appointed as the Head of PCB’s Cricket Committee earlier this year. The rest of the members of the cricket committee include Wasim Akram, Urooj Mumtaz, Umar Gul, and Ali Naqvi. Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan are also co-opted members of the committee.

Iqbal Qasim was strongly against the changes in the domestic structure as he wanted departmental cricket to continue, while PCB had already made plans to completely eliminate departmental cricket and move towards region-based cricket. This led to a few differences between Iqbal Qasim and Wasim Khan.

In an interview earlier in the year, Iqbal Qasim said, “I don’t think Wasim Khan has complete knowledge about departmental cricket I would suggest that he consults with his advisors before giving his assessment on it. He has not lived in Pakistan for many years and probably does not know much about the way our cricket has been run in the past”.

