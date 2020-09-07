From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a Stellar New Midrange Smartphone

Everyone is looking for a smartphone that can offer super-fast charging, an all-scenario AI quad-camera, large storage, all at a price point that doesn’t break their pockets. Well, Huawei is bringing the HUAWEI Y9a to Pakistan that has all these specifications making it an ideal midrange smartphone to have. While the pre-order starts from September 14, here are five reasons to get a HUAWEI Y9a:

64MP all-scenario quad camera with wide-angle, macro lens and more

HUAWEI Y9a inherits Huawei’s photography advantages, bringing high resolution, AI Selfie, EIS for video recording, night photography with high sensitivity (ISO), and more to its smartphone camera game. HUAWEI Y9a’s quad-camera is made up of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens, and a 2MP Macro Lens to capture 64MP high definition, ultra-wide angle, large aperture, and close-up shots.

Its 120° Ultra Wide Angle lens allows you to capture panoramic views or group photos, while the macro lens helps you to take photos at a close range of 4cm to capture microscopic details, such as bees sitting on flowers. On top of this, HUAWEI Y9a uses a 1/1.7-inch large sensor to increase the brightness of those night shots, and, together with Night mode, the camera’s low-light shooting works perfectly for those who like experimenting with photography late at night or in darker environments.

As well as its flexibility in capturing moments anytime and anywhere, HUAWEI Y9a’s EMUI 10.1 comes with a Collage feature that puts 2-9 photos together for you in a beautiful template. This means you don’t have to download another app to arrange the images yourself and therefore makes sharing photos on Instagram or other social media platforms a breeze.

Say goodbye to power banks with 40W SuperCharge and generous battery capacity

Smartphones are now more powerful than ever, so the need for battery power to accommodate these functions is crucial. Battery life and fast charging have become one of the common burdens for users, especially if we forget to charge our phones or a long day out has resulted in dangerously low battery levels. Huawei has solved this problem with its HUAWEI SuperCharge tech taken from its flagship model. Offering this in the HUAWEI Y9a means that more users can enjoy the convenience of super-fast charging.

So, how fast really is the HUAWEI SuperCharge? HUAWEI Y9a’s 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, for example, charges to nearly 70% in 30 minutes meaning your smartphone can be fully powered in next to no time. In addition to this, HUAWEI Y9a is equipped with 4200mAh (typical value) battery capacity. Test results show that HUAWEI Y9a can support continuous listening to music for around 100 hours, or watching videos or gaming for around 9 hours.

All you need to know is that you will never again need to worry about your smartphone running out of battery when you’re watching TikTok videos, listening to songs, chatting with friends, or using WhatsApp – HUAWEI Y9a has got you covered.

Ultimate FullView Display for you to catch up with the latest TV episodes

Perfect for high-quality gaming and entertainment, HUAWEI Y9a is housed with a 6.63-inch display (FHD+ 2400 x 1080 resolution) that can display 1.67 million colors, to bring clear and vivid content to life. What’s more, HUAWEI Y9a eliminates the notch area with an upgraded pop-up camera to achieve a massive screen-to-body ratio of 92.02%.

HUAWEI Y9a also has an eBook mode and a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode which is great for users who are more into their literature.

In terms of storage, HUAWEI Y9a comes with a standard 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Calculated at 140M per episode, HUAWEI Y9a can store up to 900 HD episodes and also supports an additional expansion of 256GB with an NM SD Card.

Unique, premium flagship design with personality

HUAWEI Y9a’s design is certainly eye-catching due to its adoption of the Halo Ring design from the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 Series. HUAWEI Y9a also features a side-mounted 2-in-1 fingerprint power button so that you can unlock your phone in a quick and convenient way. Stylish and instantly recognizable, the smartphone comes in three colours of Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black for you to choose the best way to express yourself.

Smart EMUI 10.1 and massive app storage

HUAWEI Y9a is equipped with EMUI 10.1 to provide an enhanced all-scenario experience with features such as kernel scheduling optimizations so that your phone can be used smoothly at all times.

The built-in AppGallery provides a plethora of apps, you can easily download your favorite games or social media apps onto HUAWEI Y9a including WhatsApp, TikTok, and more.

The new HUAWEI Y9a shall go on pre-order from September 14, 2020, and then users can enjoy super-fast charging, 64MP high-resolution quad camera, and more. HUAWEI Y9a truly steps up the game when it comes to fulfilling the entertainment and photography needs of smartphone users today so, with these five reasons in mind, why not get yourself HUAWEI Y9a now?