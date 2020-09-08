National Freelance Training Program Begins Registrations For Second Batch

Following a resounding success of its first batch, National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) has opened the registration process for its second batch.

NFTP is a Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) sponsored project and is being managed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

ADMISSIONS FOR OUR SECOND BATCH ARE OPEN NOW! During admissions week we highlight more of our students belonging to different areas of the country who have started earning utilizing their newly developed skills learnt from National Freelance Training Program.

NFTP was launched under the Digital Pakistan initiative to empower Pakistan youngsters by providing freelance training.

Youngsters can acquire critical soft skills through NFTP that will enable them to earn a sustainable income and cultivate a positive image of Pakistan at the global stage.

Besides, NFTP envisions women empowerment in Pakistan by offering them an opportunity to earn an honorable living. NFTP has planned to establish 20 training centers across Pakistan and train 23,000 youngsters in the next 3 years.

The graduates of the inaugural batch of NFTP have already earned thousands of dollars through freelancing, bringing in a significant amount of foreign exchange in Pakistan.

The second batch of NFTP will commence from next month. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, NFTP has decided to provide training to the second batch online and absolutely free of cost.

For registration and more details, visit the National Freelance Training Program.