MoST & Swedish Company to Launch Specially Designed Electric Vehicles for Women

Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, made an announcement on Monday that the ministry is planning to introduce specially-designed 3-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) for women commuters. The said launch shall be a part of the e-Vehicle project, ensuring a safe, convenient, and economical means of transport for women.

As per Fawad Chaudhry’s discussion with a news agency, a Swedish auto-manufacturer has expressed interest in establishing its production plant in the country and is currently negotiating finances and terms of engagement with the government.

Giving a brief description of the 3-wheeled EVs, the PTI lawmaker told the media that the vehicles will be available in bright colors with WiFi, an air-conditioned cabin, and GPS technology as standard.

The federal minister highlighted that the working ladies have to put up with various inconveniences in their journey to work, colleges, or universities on a daily basis. He added that this new mode of conveyance is going to greatly minimize such issues and provide a great deal of ease to the ladies.

Furthermore, Fawad Chaudhry reiterated the progress being made in terms of normalizing the use of EVs in the country. He stated that a Chinese Automaker, Skywell Automobile, will be bringing in an investment of $50 million to launch electric buses in Pakistan.

Chaudhry added that the investment is planned for the first phase development and that the next phase shall entail the local manufacturing of electric buses in Pakistan. The minister informed that these buses will begin operations in Islamabad and Lahore later in 2020.