Pakistan Govt Launches First Ever Automated National Job Portal

The federal government has launched a national job portal to help the unemployed especially the young people to find employability in the public and private sectors.

The portal – njp.gov.pk – provides the latest information on jobs available in the public and private sectors.

The National Job portal will introduce certified skilled youth to connect them with potential employers.

The national job portal has been set up by the National Information and Technology Board (NITB). Federal departments and agencies will be bound to advertise vacancies on the portal.

The citizens will be able to apply for jobs online from home. In the first phase, details of vacancies of federal agencies and provincial agencies will be advertised.

According to NITB officials, the job portal will provide citizens with verified information regarding jobs.

National Job Portal (NJP) is among the major initiatives of the current government of Pakistan, under the “DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF PAKISTAN” vision. It is a single platform for Jobseekers from all over the country, to get a job in the public sector.

National Job Portal provides an excellent opportunity for Job seekers to categorically find and apply for their dream job. In order to maintain transparency, the jobs are posted through a well-developed back end portal, which helps the employer in hiring the deserving candidates only on pure merit basis.