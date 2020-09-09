Easypaisa and PayFast Collaborate to Accelerate Online Payments in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading digital payments app, Easypaisa has partnered with the fastest growing fintech, PayFast, in pursuit of disrupting digital payments. Easypaisa wallet users can now pay online using PayFast’s indigenous payment gateway.

Approved for Pilot Operations by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PayFast empowers multi-instrument acceptance of Scheme Cards, Mobile Wallets, and Bank Account Numbers. They address merchant pain points, through the digital sign up, robust APIs & plugins, Fraud detection, PCI-DSS certified infrastructure, and PayLinks, a digital billing and invoicing solution ideal for FB, merchants, freelancers, etc. to accept payment simply via a unique link.

Easypaisa is Pakistan’s first and largest branchless banking service with millions of customers using the Easypaisa App to carry out their financial transactions with a range from fund transfers, bill payments, airtime top-ups as well as retail and online merchant payments.

Any customer with a smartphone user can download the Easypaisa App and setup their wallet within seconds to start doing transactions. Easypaisa is also connected to the 1-Link switch for inter-bank fund transfers and customers can get an Easypaisa Debit Card which can be used for cash withdrawal at any ATM across Pakistan or for payments at any merchant accepting card payments.

Steps to pay via PayFast:

Add an item to cart from one of the PayFast merchant partner’s e-commerce store. On the checkout page, select “PayFast”. Once redirected, go to the “Mobile Wallets” tab and select Easypaisa. Add your credentials (wallet number/email address). Authorize the payment through USSD prompt or easypaisa app. Once verified, the order will be paid successfully.

Adnan Ali, CEO of PayFast, said in a statement, “Easypaisa is one of the most renowned payment apps in Pakistan, we believe this partnership will benefit greatly for the masses which are adapting to the changing paradigm of demand for online payments, post COVID-19. I believe that this partnership will help PayFast reach closer to its potential of becoming a universal payment gateway solution.”

Mudassar Aqil, CEO Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank, also commented on the development, “In the past few months, the importance of digital payments has come to light rather significantly. Businesses and individuals are gearing up to use such digital platforms to conduct convenient and seamless financial transactions.”

“We at Easypaisa believe that collaboration and technology can collectively be used to magnify the impact that we can make. Through our partnership with PayFast, we have taken yet another step in redefining the way Pakistanis transact,” he added.

For further information on PayFast or Easypaisa, you can visit their websites: apps.net.pk or easypaisa.com.pk.