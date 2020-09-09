Here’s How ZTE Axon 20 5G’s Invisible Selfie Camera Works

Last week, the Chinese smartphone OEM ZTE launched the world’s first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera dubbed the ZTE Axon 5G.

While talking about how the selfie camera works without compromising the image quality, the company did not explain the mechanism, leaving consumers in the dark. However, these macro shots that were uploaded by Digital Chat Station, a famous tipster, give us a good idea.

First put a real shot of the ZTE A20 screen, the pixels in this area are 720p, which is slightly different from the delta arrangement of the main screen. The one under the screen has a separate control and drive component, which is quite subtle. I will explain it in the.. (1/2) — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) September 8, 2020

He explains that a small part of the display above the selfie camera has 720p resolution and a slightly lower pixel density as compared to the rest of the display with 1080p resolution. The company has also tweaked the sub-pixel arrangement to make it easier for the camera to see through.

Although the results of this method are not perfect, and we can slightly see the less pixel-dense area at the center of the display, it is the first step towards new tech. We all remember how foldable phones turned out at the start.

The part where the selfie camera is lies underneath the empty part of the status bar, so it’s hardly noticeable most of the time. Also, a busier background will likely make the square blend more successfully.

Digital chat station has promised to reveal more details on the newly launched smartphone soon. We’ll keep you posted.