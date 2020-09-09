M3 Technologies Launches New Communication Channel Based On WhatsApp Business

M3 Technologies, a premier Asian communications services provider for business and telecom operators, is launching its new communication channel based on WhatsApp Business. This platform will enable enterprise communications around the world on WhatsApp Business that has over 2.0 Billion users in 180 countries.

The formal agreement was inked between the Pakistan subsidiary of M3 Technologies and Facebook on July 28, 2020. This arrangement will allow M3 Technologies to offer a wide variety of customer-oriented communication on WhatsApp. This contract places M3 Technologies in the elite category of trusted global WhatsApp Business Solution providers.

M3 Technologies intends to launch a large number of communication solutions based on the underlying WhatsApp Business APIs including I3 SUPPORT. This will allow the automation of communication processes and will help accelerate the development of human, robotic, and AI-based Customer Support Services.

Thousands of global businesses that depend on M3 Technologies will benefit from WhatsApp Business’s simple, fast, reliable, and efficient platform. M3 Technologies will be offering WhatsApp Business APIs with a special focus on Banking, Finance, E-Commerce, Transportation, Telecommunication, and Retail.

Mark Chew, Executive Chairman for M3 Technologies Group, commented, “As a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, we will enable improved customer support across a broad spectrum of industries, along with automation of services for SMEs. It is an extremely proud and exciting moment for the whole M3 Technologies Group.”

Mr. Saim Zuberi, Country Manager for M3 Technologies Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, commented, “These are exciting times for our group and Pakistan operations. I believe we can harness the power of WhatsApp Business APIs and support businesses around the globe in a reliable and efficient manner with a special focus on improving communication with simplicity and reliability.”