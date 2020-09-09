Oxford University Vaccine’s Final Trial Hits a Roadblock

The phase 3 trial of the candidate coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University has been halted after one of the volunteers showed an adverse reaction.

The spokesperson of the British-Swedish pharma company, AstraZeneca, Oxford University’s partner in the venture, confirmed the development in a statement.

As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow a review of safety data by an independent committee.

The spokesperson clarified that so far only one patient developed a reaction to the vaccine. He said that pausing the vaccine test is a routine procedure and happens whenever a trial hits a roadblock. It will remain suspended until the ‘unexplained illness’ is investigated, he added.

The British drug-maker mentioned that their scientists are working to ‘expedite the review,’ and hoped that the delay will not impact the trial timeline.

In a follow-up, the company specified that it was a voluntary halt, and wasn’t called for by any external regulators.

The potential vaccine, AZD1222, is one of the nine candidate vaccines across the world undergoing the final stages of trials before a commercial launch. It is being tested all around the world.

Reportedly, one of the participants in the US developed a reaction to the vaccine. No further details have come out in this regard. He is, however, told to be in stable condition and expected to recover soon.