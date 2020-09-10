PM Advisor Approves Pakistan Single Window Company

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the 5th meeting of the Steering Committee on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) at the FBR Headquarters.

The adviser was updated that the steering committee on PSW has met four times and the decisions taken during the 4th meeting have been mostly implemented. The PSW Bill 2020 has been introduced in the Parliament and the modified PC-I has been approved by the CDWP.

The PSW Company has been incorporated and the hiring process for filling up the top positions has been initiated. It was also briefed to the Adviser that a development team is working to roll out the first phase of the PSW system in the current financial year and in this regard negotiations are underway with NADRA, SECP, and 1Link for information exchange.

The Chairperson approved giving directives to Ministries to finalize BRS/Policy intervention by 15th September and appoint focal persons and, for modification of the previous decision of the steering committee to allow hiring in PSW Company as per relevant law, rules, and guidelines of SECP.