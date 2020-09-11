Airschool Launches Exclusive Public Speaking Masterclass with Marketer and Consultant, Bilal Khiyani

Airschool has announced a 4 weeks long course on public speaking for students and professionals who want to learn the art of public speaking through a complete guide based on instructions and practice!

The course is conducted by Bilal Khiyani. He is a certified digital marketer and consultant in Pakistan. The fee of the complete course is PKR 3000 only.

The course will be conducted in Urdu and Hindi language only.

About the course

Words have the power to inform, persuade, educate, and even entertain. Spoken words can be more powerful than the written words in the hands of the right speaker. Public speaking is therefore considered very important in businesses, education and public arenas.

It is a necessary skill to learn for both personal and professional growth. Whether you’re an individual or a business, with public speaking, you can not only improve your self-confidence but also find the ability to strongly advocate for your causes with encouraging results.

The course covers everything, starting from the Introduction To Public Speaking and then moving towards the tools and techniques, material design, creating visuals for speech, genres of public speaking, collecting information, and confidence-building.

About the instructor

Bilal Khiyani is a certified digital marketer and consultant. According to him, his life revolves around two basic principles; learning and sharing.

Through this course, he plans to share his experiences and knowledge on Public Speaking with his audience in a way that will give them a better understanding and a clear vision to move forward and be productive in life using public speaking.

How can you enroll?

The classes for this course will begin on 19th September, 2020. Limited seats are available therefore reserve yourself a spot here today!