Senior Deal Lead at Uber, Ayesha Aleem, Launches Her Negotiation 101 Course on Airschool

Ayesha Aleem, Uber Deal Lead with global marketing & deal lead experience of 10 years in B2C and B2B space has launched a 4 – week course on Airschool teaching the Art of Negotiation.

Airschool finds immense pleasure in hosting a new course, “Become an Expert Negotiator.” The course is priced at PKR 4000 only.

For those looking to build careers in business development, and client servicing, as well as seeking to optimize the result of their daily interactions, this course is just what they need.

About the course

Starting from the basics of negotiation skills, and then moving towards the process of deal-making and client management, this course would cover both professional as well as personal interactions of one’s daily life.

The focus areas of this course include Art of Deal Making, Negotiation 101, Listening Skills and Deadlock, 5-Step Guide to Client Management, and Case Studies and Skill Implementation.

By the end of the course, you would come out as a confident negotiator and deal maker.

This course is designed in such a way that not only would the instructor deliver a lecture but would also ensure that an interactive environment is supported. General discussions at the end of each lecture and exposing learners to real-life examples are key tools to facilitate this objective.

About the Instructor

Miss Ayesha Aleem has an experience of more than 10 years of leading teams to build and scale market-defining technology products at today’s most innovative companies across Pakistan, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

She is a Fulbright Scholar from Northwestern University and has completed her Executive Education from Harvard Business School in Strategy and Leadership. She also has a negotiation certification from Scotwork.

An expert deal maker, she has also led the Pakistan Super League and the Cricket World Cup partnerships for Uber. She has served as a Senior Deal Lead for Uber in Pakistan, as well as the Johannesburg area, South Africa.