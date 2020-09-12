Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines Launches New Route Between Karachi & Istanbul

Turkey’s digital airline, Pegasus, continues to expand its international network with the launch of its new Karachi – Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen flights, connecting Karachi, Pakistan to Istanbul, Turkey. Pegasus’ Karachi – Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen flights will commence on 25 September 2020. Flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Quaid-E-Azam International Airport will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 20:35, whilst flights from Quaid-E-Azam International Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 04:55 (local times apply).

Pegasus Airlines will connect guests from Karachi to its destinations in Manchester, London, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Rome, Cologne, Brussels, Kyiv, Bucharest, Kharkiv, Moscow, Stuttgart, Geneva, Barcelona, ​​Marseille, Zaporizhia, and Prague, via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, with flights now on sale from $309.99.

Pegasus Airlines was founded in 1990 with the mission that everyone has the right to fly. Since launching its scheduled services in 2005, Pegasus Airlines has become Turkey’s leading low-cost airline and one of the region’s aviation frontrunners with a growing network across Europe, Russia, and the Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. Pegasus Airlines launched its first charter flights in 1990 and was then acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005, since then it has been operating scheduled flights, offering guests competitively priced, comfortable and punctual point-to-point and transit flights operated with the newest aircraft under the auspices of its low-cost model.

Pegasus Airlines is warmly welcomed by Gerry’s Group in Pakistan as their local partners.

Turkey and Pakistan have a strong cultural history along with the ever-improving economic ties. Pegasus Airlines as a new entrant will further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Gerry’s has the distinction of being one of the largest aviation groups in Pakistan. With 57 years of success and over 4000 employees in 200+ locations worldwide, Gerry’s Group has a diversified scope of business. Its portfolio stretches over as General Sales Agents for International Airlines, Air Freight, Airport Ground Handling, Telecommunications, Visa Processing, Travel & Holiday, Air Express, Freight & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Information Technology and Real Estate.