Al-Haj to Launch Affordable Proton X70 SUV & Saga Sedan in Pakistan

The Al-Haj group has formed a partnership with Proton to introduce a new lineup of cars in Pakistan. Reportedly, the company will be debuting in Pakistan later this year, with the launch of X70 crossover SUV and Saga sedan.

The reports further suggest that the said car will be offered in CBU form in Pakistan and that the company will start assembling the cars locally in the year 2021. The said vehicles are actually Chinese manufacturer, Geely’s vehicles directly imported and licensed by Proton for the Malaysian market.

The said vehicle, X70, is a compact crossover SUV that is powered by a 1.8 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 182 horsepower, 285 newton/meters of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The vehicle will be available in both, Front-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel-Drive forms.

The car is loaded with features such as an air purifier system, rear air vents, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel switches, tilt, and telescopic adjustment, advanced gauge cluster with an LCD information screen, central door locking with auto-lock, a push-start button and a myriad of other modern features. Given that the X70 is a compact crossover SUV, it will go up against the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson.

Another fun fact about the X70 is that back in December 2019, former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad gifted the said car to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The other car that Proton is set to launch is the Saga Sedan. The said car is a compact sedan that has recently entered its 4th generation. The Saga features a 1.3 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 horsepower, 120 newton/meters of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The car is offered with basic features such as driver and passenger airbags, ABS brakes, parking sensors, crash sensors, power windows, power-operated doorlocks, a basic audio system with radio, aux, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Reports further suggest that Proton’s entire lineup will have more features than its competitors, but the prices will be kept relatively low.

Given Proton’s goals for the Pakistani market, the automaker seems to have the basic recipe for success.