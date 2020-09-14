Specs Revealed: Morris Garages HS & ZS EV SUVs Coming to Pakistan

In his latest social media post, Javed Afridi has also hinted at the launch of MG HS and ZS-EV crossover mini-SUVs in Pakistan.

Afridi has posted a photo on Facebook that highlights the power and torque figures, mileage, 0-100 km time, and the number of airbags of a few popular Pakistani vehicles. The said photos also include the two MG vehicles i.e. the HS and the ZS-EV.

The HS is a compact crossover SUV that has 2 common engine options, i.e. the 1.5 liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 169 horsepower, and a 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 231 horsepower. Both engines can be mated to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or a 7-speed sportronic DCT gearbox.

The ZS EV is an all-electric version of the HS that has a 44.5 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor that makes 105 kW (140 horsepower) and 350 newton/meters of torque.

The vehicle is equipped with features such as a push-start-stop engine button, a 10.1-inch tablet-like infotainment interface with climate control and radio, navigation, multimedia, Bluetooth and smartphone connections, cruise control, front ambient lightning, sport mode button placed at the center of the steering wheel and paddle shifters.

The ‘trophy edition’ of the HS can be had with added features such as red leather interior, sport mode switch (at the center of the steering wheels), paddle shifters, 360 view reverse camera, “Trophy” badge exterior, a punchier 1.5 liter turbocharged petrol engine with 7-speed DCT sportronic transmission.

Since it is a compact crossover SUV, it is likely to go up against the likes of Honda Vezel/HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, BAIC X25, and other compact crossover SUVs in the market, with a price tag between 4.5 million and Rs. 6.5 million. Details are yet to be revealed on whether the car would be a CKD unit or a CBU.

In fact, the cryptic nature of Afridi’s post, highlighting nothing but the specs of the vehicle and focusing only on the number of airbags, the question remains, as to whether or not this particular vehicle is actually coming to Pakistan. After this post, all we can do is wait and speculate.