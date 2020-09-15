‘Dining Along The Indus’, a Pakistani Cuisine Book Launched by Nestlé Pakistan

The book was earlier unveiled in 2019 in collaboration with Pakistan Mission to the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. Dining Along The Indus is a reflection of the love Pakistani people have for food. This is a cultural collaboration that brings together heart-warming traditions and rich flavors in every nook and corner of Pakistan.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “With the promise of Good food, Good life, Nestlé with its broad portfolio of trusted and loved brands has been unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.”

The book features distinct recipes spanning the length and breadth of the country highlighting the range of its cuisine. Every region has produced its own specialty as the various dishes and their names in this book signify. The book immerses you into a variety of specialties borne from different provinces.

We start with The Grain of Life, features favorite rice dishes, Aromatic Curries include most popular street foods from Nihari and Paya to Kunna and Haleem, Meaty Extravaganza with recipes of spice-infused meat dishes. Other sections include Glorious Harvest, with vegetarian recipes, Crust & Crumb, Divine Desserts, and Perfectly Poured. There is also a glossary at the end of the book for beginners and international readers.

Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said, “I am grateful to Nestlé Pakistan for this joint enterprise to ‘offer’ Pakistani food in all its colorful variety to the international community. The idea for the book came to me when, as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, I wanted to introduce Pakistan’s distinct culinary tradition to the 193 countries represented at the UN in New York.”

“Dining Along The Indus, apart from its recipes of dishes from across the country, is also a celebration of the splendor of Pakistan, with colorful pictures depicting a country, that is modern, but with ancient roots and an enormously rich cultural heritage. It was a privilege to present this book to a global audience as part of my efforts to project Pakistan’s soft power, which is such a crucial element of modern diplomacy,” she added.

Apart from the food and the recipes, this beautifully photographed depicting the rich cultural heritage and ancient roots of Pakistan. The hospitality and generosity of the people of Pakistan know no bounds and food is a big part of that. Dining along the Indus is a step towards highlighting that in line with Nestlé’s purpose of Good food, Good life.

To access the online version of Dining Along The Indus cuisine book, please click here.