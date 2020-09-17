Islamabad High Court Declares Arshad Khan’s Appointment As Chairman PTV Illegal

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has annulled the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Arshad Khan, advising the Federal government against appointing Arshad Khan to any high-profile position in the future.

IHC’s Judge, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, earlier today announced the verdict of a case lodged against the illegal appointments to top posts in the state-owned broadcaster.

ALSO READ

PCB to Earn $200 Million From Broadcast Deal With PTV

Justice Kayani has also voided the appointments of independent directors in the PTV’s Board of Directors (BoD).

However, the decisions made by the de-seated directors will remain enacted by according them a legal cover.

On the other hand, IHC has declared the appointments of Managing Director PTV, Aamir Manzoor, Chief News and Current Affairs PTV, Quatrina Hosain, and Head of Marketing and Content PTV, Khawar Azhar, as legal.

ALSO READ

TikTok Blocks 93,000 Accounts on Pakistan’s Request

In May, Pervez Bhatti, General Secretary of the PTV Employees Union, had challenged the appointments of Chairman PTV and other top officials in the PTV, contending that the appointments were made without following the due process of law.