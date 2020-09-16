TikTok Blocks 93,000 Accounts on Pakistan’s Request

On the request of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), TikTok management has blocked 93,000 accounts for disseminating vulgar content.

The telecommunication authority confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday. It said that the talks are underway with the management of several social platforms including TikTok to get obscene and illegal content removed.

ALSO READ

Usman Khawaja Says He’s Faced Racism in Australian Cricket

The regulatory authority said that it is urging social media websites to act against vulgar content as per the Pakistani law.

The statement further said that the PTA received a positive response from the Chinese video-sharing app, which removed 93,000 such accounts on the authority’s request.

ALSO READ

British Airways To Start Flights from London to Lahore

According to PTA, Facebook has constituted a special team to redress complaints from Pakistan, while the authority has also introduced an online portal for addressing grievances of institutions.

It further noted that 34 organizations have been given access to the online portal, while the telecom watchdog is also in touch with social media platforms.