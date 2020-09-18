Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch Launched With AOD & Week-Long Battery

Garmin, an American multinational technology company known for its premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatches, has launched a new mid-range smartwatch dubbed the Garmin Forerunner 745. The smartwatch comes with GPS, of course, and all the necessary tracking features to help users track long training sessions.

Design and Display

The Garmin Forerunning 745’s dial looks pretty much like the company’s flagship Forerunning 945. It measures 43.8 x 43.8 x 13.3 mm and weighs 47 grams. It is Garmin’s smallest and lightest full-featured running and triathlon smartwatch.

The watch is built around a 1.2-inch transflective MIP (Memory in Pixel) always-on display with a 240 x 240-pixel resolution.

Other features

The Forerunner 745 is equipped with all the fitness tracking sensors and advanced stats found in premium Garmin sports watches. These sensors are topped with basic smartwatch features like notification management, local music storage/ playback and NFC payments via Garmin Pay.

The watch comes with preloaded activity profiles for swimming, biking, and running and can also track over 100 other activities. It also has advanced stats like swim pace and stroke as well as cycling balance and platform center offset.

Furthermore, the mid-ranger packs a blood oxygen sensor for VO2 max data and a pulse oximeter for sleep tracking. It has 5ATM waterproof clearance as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In terms of battery, according to Garmin, Forerunner 745 can last one week with moderate usage, 16 hours with GPS on, and up to 6 hours with GPS and music playback.

Pricing and Availability

The Forerunner 745 is currently available for sale in black, white, red, and green for $500.