FBR Forms Two Technical Committees to Resolve Business Community’s Issues

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted two committees, i.e. Technical Committee and Complaint Oversight Committee comprising senior officers from the FBR and business community to identify and remove the technical and complaint issues of businessmen.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification for the constitution of committees on Thursday.

According to the revenue board, the committees were formed as per Prime Minister’s vision to enhance facilitation to the business community in the country, to comply with the directions of Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for making all possible efforts to revitalize industry and trade in the post-Covid scenario and to minimize bottlenecks and difficulties’ relating to taxation issues.

The technical committee will comprise of eleven members. Abid Shaban has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee. The other members include Khurram Mukhtar, Ejaz A. Khokhar, Khurram Tariq, Javed Balwani, Ali Jameel, Zakria Usman, Abdul Rashid Jan Muhammad, Aman Ghanchi, and Member Customs Policy/Customs Operations. Member IR Policy will also be the Secretary of the committee.

Terms of References of the technical committee include the identification of distortions, anomalies, and inequalities in the taxation system which cause difficulties for taxpayers, or which discourage investment, industrialization, and documentation, and propose solutions. The committee will propose measures to reduce the dependence on withholding taxes, minimum tax, advance tax, etc.

The committee will also propose measures for simplification of all taxation procedures, in a manner which does not compromise revenue collection and documentation. Further, proposals for improvements in the temporary importation and manufacturing bond schemes in order to enhance their scope and facilitate direct and indirect exporters throughout the value chain will also be finalized by the committee. The committee will Identify issues hindering the smooth processing of refund claims through the FASTER system.

It will propose amendments in the procedures or thresholds relating to sales tax refunds of various sub-sectors of exporters and will Propose remedies for issues relating to adjustment of input tax paid against services subjected to sales tax by the provinces.

Likewise, a seven-member Complaint Oversight Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Mussadaq Zulqarnain. The other members of the Committee included Saqib Sherazi, Azam Farooq, Kamran Arshad, Imran Hussain, and Faisal Said. Chief Integrity and Performance Unit of FBR will act as both member and Secretary of the Committee. The Terms of References of the Committee include maintaining the complete, holistic oversight over the complaint resolution mechanism of FBR. The Committee will review the entire life cycle of a given complaint, from lodging, its nature, action is taken, resolution, post-resolution review, to further action required to be taken if any.