Huawei Y9a is a Complete Midranger With AppGallery & Petal Search

As technology continues to create fascinating experiences for consumers around the world, one of the leading enterprises in this sector – Huawei is also innovating the way people connect and access the latest infotainment, all across the globe. The recent launch of its latest smartphone Y9a allows the users to indulge in a wide range of mobile apps, as it is pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery – their official app marketplace, with a constantly growing list of apps, where users can simply browse and download all the apps they need. Moreover, the ‘Petal Search’ feature brings more than 1.8 million apps straight to your phone.

This solution offers a vast range of applications that can truly empower consumers, especially the users in Pakistan. Some of the notable apps among these are Easypaisa, JazzCash, Standard Chartered, Habib Bank, Askari Bank, Telenor, Bank Al-Falah, Meezan Bank, Pakistan Railways, Daraz.com, ARY News, GeoTV, Hum TV, Zameen.com, Pak-Wheels, Citizens Portal Pakistan, PTA DIRBS, English Dictionary, PTV Sports and other leading apps for social networking, Quranic knowledge, technology-updates, traveling, music and more.

Featuring good value-for-money, along with decent performance and a Halo Ring design – the Y9a device is designed for the masses. This mid-range device comes with a 64MP AI quad-camera, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage with 40W Huawei SuperCharge.

The 64MP quad-camera enables the users to capture their most memorable moments. Featuring a Night Mode, a 120° Wide Angle Photo-lens, AI beautification, and EIS anti-shake, it ensures perfect photography for social media sharing. The pop-up selfie camera on the front has a 16MP lens, alongside the 6.63-inch Ultra FullView Display, with a 92% screen-to-body ratio. HuaweiY9a comes with the EMUI 10.1 as standard.

For the young customers, the Y9a delivers an immersive gaming experience. It is also adept at multi-tasking, browsing, or watching videos for long periods, while the 4200mAh battery provides extended support. Its 40WSuperCharge technology provides a 70% charge with only 30-minutes of charging.

This device is priced at PKR 43,999/- and is available in colors like; Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Sakura Pink. For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/