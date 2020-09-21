Govt Announces Jobs in Diamer-Bhasha Project

The Water and Power and Development Authority (WAPDA) has announced hundreds of jobs for the Diamer-Bhasha dam construction project.

WAPDA spokesperson announced jobs in a statement on Sunday. He said that 124 vacancies have been advertised for the Grade 6 to Grade 16. In addition, 179 posts for Grade 14 to 20, and 317 security positions were also announced earlier this month.

The spokesperson said that the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be preferred on the positions to ensure their economic uplift.

The construction work on the dam site was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in July. He visited the site along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ISI Director General, Lt. General Faiz Hameed. The dignitaries were given a detailed briefing on the project.

Federal Minister for Water and Power, Faisal Vawda, and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, were also present at the ceremony.

Likely to be completed by 2027, the dam will produce 4,500 megawatts of electricity, potentially saving $2.48 billion annually in terms of fuel charges.