Realme Launches C17, the New Entrant to Its C-Series Line-Up

Smartphone maker realme has launched C17, an affordable handset featuring an 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset with 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and a 6.5” LCD with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The official price for realme C17 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.

Realme is giving away three C17 handsets during the live launch event on their Facebook & YouTube channels. The company is also having a flash sale of the new C17 on Telemart today from 7 pm to 8 pm for just Rs. 30,999 only.

Realme is bringing new Smartphones and AIoT devices almost every month to the Pakistan market at competitive prices. Within its catalog, the realme C-series has been the most affordable. C17 is the new entrant to the popular C-series.

C17 is the first model in the C-series with a 90Hz punch-hole display. The selfie camera is now located in the left upper corner of the display instead of the dewdrop in the top frame. The change improves the visual experience by increasing the screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate improves the experience for both the operating system and gameplay. The refresh rate can also automatically switch between 90Hz and 60Hz to balance smooth experience and battery life.

The handset comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the largest yet in C-series. Realme C17 supports ultra-fast fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that promises up to 34 days of standby time and supports 18W fast-charging via USB-C. As the flagship of the C-series, C17 delivers better performance through Snapdragon 460 processor. The AnTuTu benchmark of C17 is over 150,000.

The rear of C17 houses a quad-camera setup. The configuration consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel (119°) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor (4-cm focal length), and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The front camera of the device is 8 megapixels. It is also compatible with beauty and portrait modes assisted by AI. The realme C17 runs the Android 10 operating system under the realme UI layer. The handset is available in a couple of colors: Navy Blue and Lake Green.

Realme Buds Classic

Realme also announced new wired earphones called realme Buds Classic. The headset gets a half in-ear design with a round shape that comfortably fits into the ear canal. It has an in-line microphone for calling as well as a built-in single-button remote to control music playback and incoming calls.

Realme Buds Classic retail at Rs1,199 in the country. These will also be up for flash sale on Telemart for Rs. 999 only, along with C17. They come in two color variants namely, Black and White.

The realme Buds Classic features a 14.22 driver, which the company says will help in delivering clearer vocals and deeper bass. Its built-in cable organizer will enable users to store and carry the earphones with ease. With its special strap and tangle-free design, users can store these earphones easily.

The TPU material is said to be durable and reliable for daily use. It has a built-in HD microphone that is touted to deliver clear call quality and a single button to allow you to control music, movies and calls conveniently.

Realme Power Bank 2

The realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 follows the same design language as the previous realme power bank. It has LED indicator lights to show the power level in the device. The black variant has the realme branding in yellow while the yellow variant has the realme branding in black.

Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with support for 18W two-way quick charging with dual output ports, a USB Type-A, and a USB Type-C. It packs a 10,000mAh high-density Lithium-polymer battery that the company claims ensures less capacity loss even after many charging cycles.

The realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with thirteen layers of circuit protection that improves safety when charging at high speeds. The power bank is compatible with USB-PD as well as Qualcomm’s QC 4.0. It itself can be fast-charged as well.

The realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs. 5,499. It will also be offered on flash sale today for Rs, 4,199 only on Telemart along with C17. The device is available in two color options namely, Black and Yellow.