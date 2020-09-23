Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is committed to delivering flagship experiences to reach even more consumers and that is why they created the Galaxy S20 FE. The latest edition to the Galaxy lineup of devices, the Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes features Galaxy fans love the most.

Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super-smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often, and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics.

The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.

Express Your Best Self

These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That’s why the Galaxy S20 FE brings a 32MP front camera that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

The Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensor provides rich, vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.

And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom lets you get close enough to capture the shot. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so the Galaxy S20 FE makes it easy to create and curate photos and videos in real-time like a pro.

To reflect your personal style, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of six vibrant colors to suit every attitude, look, and personality with signature design elements pulled from the sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. Colors include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White4. It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Do What You Love

When your phone is at the center of your life, everything from the design to performance should be a great experience. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor and 5G5 connectivity to enable a seamless experience. The Galaxy S20 FE is the perfect device for fluid scrolling or watching a video, thanks to its 6.5-inch6 Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE’s robust 4,500mAH battery, powerful AP performance, and Super Fast charging ensure you can keep doing what you love, without a worry about battery life.

And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Technology is always evolving, so Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features Samsung has to offer.

Price and Availability

The phone will be up for pre-orders in Pakistan from October 5th for Rs. 120,000. Fans who pre-order the phone will also get Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracking band for free.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in a variety of stunning, lively colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.