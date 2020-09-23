Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is committed to delivering flagship experiences to reach even more consumers and that is why they created the Galaxy S20 FE. The latest edition to the Galaxy lineup of devices, the Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes features Galaxy fans love the most.
Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super-smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.
“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often, and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics.
The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.
Express Your Best Self
These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That’s why the Galaxy S20 FE brings a 32MP front camera that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.
The Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensor provides rich, vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.
And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom lets you get close enough to capture the shot. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so the Galaxy S20 FE makes it easy to create and curate photos and videos in real-time like a pro.
To reflect your personal style, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of six vibrant colors to suit every attitude, look, and personality with signature design elements pulled from the sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. Colors include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White4. It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.
Do What You Love
When your phone is at the center of your life, everything from the design to performance should be a great experience. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor and 5G5 connectivity to enable a seamless experience. The Galaxy S20 FE is the perfect device for fluid scrolling or watching a video, thanks to its 6.5-inch6 Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S20 FE’s robust 4,500mAH battery, powerful AP performance, and Super Fast charging ensure you can keep doing what you love, without a worry about battery life.
And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.
Technology is always evolving, so Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features Samsung has to offer.
Price and Availability
The phone will be up for pre-orders in Pakistan from October 5th for Rs. 120,000. Fans who pre-order the phone will also get Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracking band for free.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in a variety of stunning, lively colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED
Infinity-O Display (1080×2400), 407ppi, HDR10+ certified
120Hz refresh rate
|* Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.
* Measured diagonally, GalaxyS20 FE’s screen size is 6.5-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
|Dimensions & Weight
|74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 190g
|Camera
|Front
32MP Selfie Camera
– Pixel size: 0.8μm
– F2.2(80˚)
|Rear Triple Camera
12MP Ultra Wide Camera
– Pixel size: 1.12μm
– F2.2(123)
|12MP Wide-angle Camera
– Dual Pixel AF, OIS
– Pixel size: 1.8μm
– F1.8(79˚)
|8MP Telephoto Camera
– Pixel size: 1.0μm
– F2.4(32˚)
|Space Zoom
– 3x Optical Zoom
– Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom
– OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
– Tracking AF
|* Galaxy S20 FE’s Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens.
* Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Memory
|6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
* May differ by model, color, market and carrier.
|Expandable Memory
|– One MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
* MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.
|Battery
|4,500mAh (typical)
*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S20 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.
|Charging
|Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible)
*WPC certified Wireless charging
|OS
|Android 10
|Network
|[5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave
|Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 5CA, LTE D/L Cat.19 (1.6Gbps), LTE U/L Cat.18 (211Mbps)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload
|Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|* Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
* Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
* Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets.
|Payment
|NFC, MST
* Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers.
|Sensors
|Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
|Audio
|
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)
* Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit
|
UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support
PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128
* DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.
|MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
|
Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy S20 FE to play audio through the two devices simultaneously.
* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.
|Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.
* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung.
|
Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.
* AOP: Acoustic Overload Point
|Video
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|
Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps)
Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter.
(DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)
|Water Resistance
|IP68
* IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.