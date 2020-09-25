Maritime Ministry Launches Ports and Shipping Website and One-Window Portal

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has inaugurated an online portal for seafarers, manning agents and ship owners along with a website for ports and shipping wing, a press release issued here today said.

On the occasion, the federal minister said that a major milestone has been achieved by his ministry for digitalization of data, facilitation of seafarers, manning agents, and ship owners through the establishment of the one-window online portal. He also said that this portal will help the seafarers in the issuance of their Seafarers Identity Card, Seafarer service book, online verification for Visa issuance, and resolution of other issues faced by them.

He said that previously Seafarers had to travel to Karachi and faced issues due to red-tapism. The portal has brought transparency in the system which will help eradicate malpractices that previously prevailed in the shipping office, the press release noted.

The website for the ports and shipping division has also been launched for the first time in history. In a bid to bring across the board accountability and transparency, the maritime affairs ministry has moved to the e-filing system and has ensured the updated website of the organizations to encourage accessibility and transparency.

The minister said that the ministry is making efforts to further improve the services by launching an online portal. He said that this initiative would make life of Seafarers easy and will address their problems at the earliest. He said that ferry service would be launched after making all the preparations, adding that in this regard Ministry would conduct meeting with all the stakeholders.

Secretary, Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Director General Ports and Shipping Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo and Additional Secretary of Ministry Nadir Mumtaz were also present on the occasion.