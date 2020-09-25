Official: South Africa Agrees to Tour Pakistan for a Limited Overs Series

Chief Executive Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, has confirmed that South Africa will tour Pakistan in January 2021.

He added that Pakistan will reciprocate by visiting South Africa for a limited-overs series in March 2021 after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

ALSO READ

PSL Franchises Go to Court Against PCB

Wasim Khan "South Africa will tour Pakistan in January 2021 and we are hoping to reciprocate by touring South Africa for a limited-overs series in March" #PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 25, 2020

Pakistan’s tour to South Africa was originally scheduled in October 2020. However, it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, Khan said that preparations for the Zimbabwe tour to Pakistan are well underway.

ALSO READ

New Zealand Govt Allows Pakistan & West Indies to Tour for a Full Series

Zimbabwe will play 3 ODIs from October 30 to November 3 at Multan and 3 T20Is from November 7 to 10 at Rawalpindi.

In December, Pakistan will tour New Zealand for Test, ODI, and T20I series, the final schedule of which will be released later.