New Zealand Govt Allows Pakistan & West Indies to Tour for a Full Series

New Zealand is set to host Pakistan and West Indies in the upcoming months after being granted permission by the government.

According to reports, Pakistan will tour to New Zealand in December to play Test, ODIs and T20I series. The final schedule will be released in a few days.

New Zealand has taken inspiration from England Cricket Board (ECB) and have decided to create a similar ‘bio-secure bubble.’ New Zealand has been one of the most successful countries in the world to control the spread of Covid-19.

The country is preparing for an extravagant summer of cricket with West Indies and Pakistan scheduled to play soon. “New Zealand Cricket has received government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer … beginning with the West Indies and Pakistan’s men’s teams in November, December and January,” NZC said in a statement.

New Zealand is also looking to host Bangladesh for an ODI series next year as well as Australian Women’s team in February 2021.

According to sources, PCB is planning to send a large group of players for their tour of New Zealand. The squad will include players from Pakistan ‘A’ as well. But there are some contradicting reports as well, Pakistan’s domestic season will be well underway and sending out a large chunk of players can have a major impact on the domestic season.

The final schedule of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand should be released next week and PCB will be able to provide a clear picture on the number of players traveling in the squad.