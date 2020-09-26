Govt. Negotiates With IPPs to Reduce Power Tariffs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has held discussions with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over a reduction in electricity rates, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has revealed.

Speaking with journalists after the groundbreaking ceremony of a 132-KV grid station at Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme in Multan, Qureshi said that the federal government will revise existing agreements with IPPs to bring down the electricity prices.

He added that the previous government installed new power plants in a bid to overcome the electricity shortage in Pakistan. But, it signed overpriced agreements with IPPs that resulted in exorbitant electricity tariffs for the end consumers.

Qureshi said that both of the previous governments failed to start any sort of work on the Diamer Bhasha Dam. The incumbent federal government initiated the construction work on the dam which will be completed in 7 years.

Several solar energy projects have been started during the tenure of the current government as well. Upon completion, both hydropower and solar energy projects will help in reducing the rates of electricity for the end consumers.

Before attending the groundbreaking ceremony, Qureshi held a detailed meeting with CEO Multan Electric and Power Company (MEPCO), directing the latter to ensure people in South Punjab are provided with uninterrupted power supply.

He also ordered concerned departments to take steps to resolve the issue of the Sui Gas supply in the Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme.

Qureshi also inaugurated the newly built Shah Shams Disposal Station in Multan.