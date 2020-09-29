PIA’s New Certification is Another Step Towards Improving Finances

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has achieved yet another milestone. Its Technical Ground Support (TGS) section has received Ground Handling Operator Certificate (GHOC) from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan.

The certification will allow the national airline to act as an operator offering its services to other foreign carriers, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

PIA achieved another milestone

PIA Chief Operating Officer, Air Marshal Arshad Malik received the certificate at PIA’s Head Office, in Karachi. He congratulated the TGS team headed by General Manager Agha Sami for the achievement.

The development shows the dedication, commitment, and high service standards of TGS, as it met the strict requirements for the certification. They have the equipment, skills, and expertise to provide its services to other airlines.

With this opportunity, the airline is looking to earn additional revenues at the times of crisis.

It should be noted that the national flag carrier is incurring heavy losses due to the flight bans from the US, UK, and Europe. Earlier this month, the national airline informed the National Assembly that it occurred losses of Rs. 280 million in the past two months due to the flight ban.