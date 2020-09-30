FBR Extends Deadline to File Tax Returns till December

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for the filing of income tax returns until December 8, 2020.

A senior tax official of the FBR confirmed ProPakistani about the extension of the deadline. FBR has extended the date for filing of income tax returns from September 30th to December 8, 2020.

However, FBR has not yet issued any income tax circular or notification in this regard. It is likely that the revenue board will issue the notification late night or tomorrow.

Update

A notification has just been issued, confirming that deadline for filing of tax returns has been extended till December 8th, 2020.

Below is the notification produced for the reference: