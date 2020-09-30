Govt Announces No Change in Petrol Prices, Reduction in Diesel Price

The government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan decided, on Wednesday, to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs. 2.40 per liter for the next 15 days.

“No increase in the price of petrol and a decrease in Rs. 2.40 per liter in HSD for the next 15 days,” the Prime Minister Office said.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs. 103.97 per liter, whereas the per-liter prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs. 106.6, Rs. 65.29, and Rs. 62.86, respectively.

All these prices have been maintained at this same level for the past 15 days as well, when the finance division issued a statement for the same on September 15, 2020.