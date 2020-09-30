Govt Announces No Change in Petrol Prices, Reduction in Diesel Price

The government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan decided, on Wednesday, to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs. 2.40 per liter for the next 15 days.
“No increase in the price of petrol and a decrease in Rs. 2.40 per liter in HSD for the next 15 days,” the Prime Minister Office said.
The current price of petrol stands at Rs. 103.97 per liter, whereas the per-liter prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs. 106.6, Rs. 65.29, and Rs. 62.86, respectively.
All these prices have been maintained at this same level for the past 15 days as well, when the finance division issued a statement for the same on September 15, 2020.
I am so thankful for the able leadership of Imran Khan for maintaining these prices. Our public must keep in mind that we have one of the lowest prices in the world. It is because of the able leadership of my honor and my leader Imran Khan. Still there will be many non-thankful people who will never value him and it is a sad fact.
FYI, OGRA proposed reduction in price in petrol for October.
Bara ehsaan kitta saday sir tey….
/s
Us k bad seedha 20 Per Liter barh jayega