PIA Fires 54 Employees for Fake Credentials, Bribery, Smuggling & Other Charges

54 PIA employees were found to be involved in submitting fake credentials, bribery, smuggling, and indulging in narcotics and theft of government records and hence have been relieved of their duties.

The national flag carrier took action against the employees after committee reports found them guilty on the above-mentioned charges.

ALSO READ

PIA’s New Certification is Another Step Towards Improving Finances

PIA’s spokesperson said that the charges against them were proven after thorough inquires and committee reports. He said that further investigations are taking place within the organization.

According to the spokesperson, seven employees were dismissed for tampered documents, eight for prolonged unauthorized absence, two for taking bribes from customers/contractors, four for being involved in illegal and immoral acts of omission, one for indulging in alcohol and narcotics.

Moreover, five employees were given the penalty of withholding increment for disorderly and indecent behavior, nine awarded with a reduction to lower pay scale for insubordination and another employee was served with censure notice for sleeping on duty.

Furthermore, two employees were dismissed on the charges of theft and destruction of the official records, one was shown the door for smuggling, another demoted for disobedience, and refusing to carry out a lawful order.

ALSO READ

PIA Offers Voluntary Separation Scheme to Thousands of Employees

On the other hand, 13 employees were awarded appreciation letters for their commitment and dedication, and seven others were given monetary awards for working extra hours.

PIA management said that it is important for any organization to maintain discipline and harmony between the employees. Therefore, hard-working and committed employees must be appreciated, while those found guilty must suffer the punishment.