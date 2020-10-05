Here is Why PEMRA Banned Mehwish Hayat’s Gala Biscuit TV Ad

The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, and senior journalist Ansar Abbasi have criticized the new Gala biscuit TV commercial for its indecent content.

The TVC, released on October 4, was shared by actress Mehwish Hayat on her Twitter account.

Let me take you on a majestic journey of our #des, as the most awaited #deskayqissay is unveiled. It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of this masterpiece by #Gala #deskabiscuit, where we cherish the cultural diversity of our des bcoz “apnay des ka har rung hai Niraala” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BBb6IQ0IMp — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 4, 2020

The renowned journalist dubbed her performance as ‘mujra’ and called for Pakistan Electronic Media (PEMRA) to act against it. He also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet.

بسکٹ بیچنے کے لیے اب ٹی وی چینلز پر مُجرا چلے گا۔ پیمرا @reportpemra نام کا کوئی ادارہ ہے یہاں؟ کیا @ImranKhanPTI اس معاملہ پر کوئی ایکشن لیں گے؟ کیا پاکستان اسلام کے نام پر نہیں بنا تھا؟؟ — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) October 4, 2020

Sharing Abbasi’s tweet, Ali Muhammad Khan also criticized the TVC, saying that the Prime Minister is firmly against broadcasting such indecency on TV.

PM @ImranKhanPTI Sahb is totally against such anti Islamic stuff on media which is against our cultural norms & has damaging effects on our youth.

No place for such absurdity in an Islamic state, which was made on the Kailma Tayyaba لا الہ الا اللہ محمد رسول اللہ https://t.co/0nVDOGRKsC — Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) October 4, 2020

His comments, however, attracted sarcasm from the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who asked Ali to focus on some creative work.

آپ اور علی 24 گھنٹے فحاشی کیوں سرچ کرتے رہتے ہے ہیں؟ کوئ Productive کام کیا کریں https://t.co/mCrYcm883B — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 5, 2020

The TVC, which features bold dancing moves was subsequently banned by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). The media watchdog issued an advisory on the type of advertisement content permissible on TV.

The PEMRA advisory came following an uproar on social media against some television adverts over the “violation of the commonly accepted standards of decency but also socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society.”

PEMRA said that it has received several complaints regarding the TV commercials for everyday use items like biscuits promoting indecency in the society.

Therefore, the regulator has asked all TV channels to get visuals of advertisements reviewed by the In-House Monitoring Committee before telecasting.