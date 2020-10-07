IT Ministry Committed for Provision of Broadband Services Across Country

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the Ministry of IT is committed for the provision of broadband services in the underserved and unserved areas of the country.

The Federal Minister for IT was chairing the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee meeting at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Yasir Humayun, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science & Technology and IT Zia Ullah Bangash while Sindh provincial Minister for Information, Science & Technology Taimur Talpur and AJK Minister for IT Mustafa Bashir Abbasi joined the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT said that measures are also being taken to equip our youth with digital skills. He said that information and communication technology is vital for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that the provision of broadband services in far-flung areas of the country will be helpful to connect the masses of those areas with the digital world.

The Federal Minister for IT also emphasized the need for women empowerment and said that provinces should also increase the ratio of women in their programs and projects. He also asked provincial representatives to regularly upload details of their projects on the Centralized Collaboration Portal of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for better collaboration.

Earlier the meeting was given a detailed briefing about the initiatives of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for the growth of IT and Telecom sector.

The participants also discussed matters related to Right of Way (RoW), freelancing, IT trainings, IT parks, spectrum, special technology zones, cybersecurity policy etc.

Secretary IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Provincial IT secretaries were also present in the meeting.