Executive Committee Directs SBP to Open Bank Branches at Pak-Afghan Border

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been directed by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, on Wednesday, to ensure the establishment of bank branches at Angoor Adda and Ghulam Khan of Pak-Afghan border for the facilitation of the traders.

These directions were given by the speaker when he was chairing a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) at Parliament house. During the meeting, the representative from the central bank informed that the Bank of Khyber and the National Bank of Pakistan will establish their branches within a specified time.

The Speaker, while appreciating the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Custom department regarding container clearance on Torkham and Chaman borders, also directed the two authorities to ensure clearance of containers of Afghan Transit Trade within a week.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the issue of waving off Demurrage and Detention charges for the Afghan Transit Trade containers and recommended to forward this matter to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. It was also decided in the meeting that a legislative bill in the matter of waiving off demurrage issues be brought.

Other attending members of the National Assembly (MNAs); Mohsin Darwar and Shahdana Gulzar Khan; suggested ground visit of Torkham, Chaman and Angoor adda besides giving retrospective legislation in the matter of waiving of demurrage issues.

Other national assembly members in attendance were MNAs Salahuddin Ayubi, Sajida Begum, senior officers of Ministries of Commerce, Interior, National Food Security, Maritime, Foreign Affairs, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR and Representative of Governments of KPK and Balochistan.