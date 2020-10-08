LDA Shortlists Three Consortia for Lahore Master Plan 2050

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has shortlisted three consortiums for the preparation of the new Lahore Master Plan 2050. The consortia that met LDA’s eligibility criteria are Dar Al-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore), and Nespak (Pakistan).

The shortlisted companies have been asked to submit their technical and financial bids by October 19, 2020.

They will be responsible to prepare the provincial capital’s master plan according to the requirements of development till 2050.

Addressing the representatives of the companies, LDA Director-General (DG), Ahmed Aziz Tarar, said that the development authority will assist the consultants in acquiring the required information.

We will support the consortia in getting the required information and data from other departments concerned.

The new master plan will be prepared in 18 months and will cover 49 urban settlements in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur, the DG noted.

He added that the new master plan will ensure environmental protection, sensible use of resources, preservation of historical heritage, promotion of economic activities, and equal opportunities for all sections of the population.