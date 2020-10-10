Dhoni Receives Rape Threats for His 6-Year Old Daughter After Abysmal Performance in IPL

Cricket is a cruel game, one day you might be leading your country to world cup glory in front of a sell-out crowd, the other day you’ll be getting chewed out for your poor performances.

The profiles of celebrities and cricketers on social media are usually filled with vile comments. There is no limit to the kind of abuse these stars receive.

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo to Undergo Court Trial in Kathryn Mayorga Rape Case

This time on the receiving end of disgusting comments is Indian World Cup-winning captain Mahinder Singh Dhoni. Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League. CSK have been in torrid form, winning only two of their six matches so far, with Dhoni unable to play to his usual standards.

Fans have crossed the line by hurling abuse at Dhoni, ridiculing his family, and issuing rape threats to his 6-year old daughter. The comments by so-called fans have gone viral on twitter.

People on twitter are demanding the cybercrime division in India to catch the culprits immediately.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Lauds MS Dhoni’s Leadership, Fighting Spirit and Legacy

MS Dhoni has been India’s most successful limited-overs captain in history and is the only captain in the world to win all the major ICC trophies, guiding them to a World T20 in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has also led CSK to 3 IPL wins.

MS Dhoni’s performances may have dipped over the past year but that doesn’t give anyone the right to hurl abuse at him, and rape threats for any individual should not be tolerated.