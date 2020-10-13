Man Gets Infected With Coronavirus Twice, Second Infection More Severe

A 25-year-old resident of Nevada, US, had been reinfected with the Coronavirus within a space of 4 months, with the patient becoming more severely ill the second time as compared to the first, BBC has reported.

Although the patient had no underlying health problems or immune defects that would have made him susceptible to Coronavirus reinfection, he needed hospitalization after reinfection as his lungs failed to supply enough oxygen to his body.

According to details, the man experienced COVID-19 symptoms including sore throat, cough, headache, nausea, and diarrhea for the first time on 25 March. He had tested positive for the disease on 18 April and recovered from the illness on 27 April.

He had tested negative for the disease on two separate occasions; 9 and 26 May.

On 28 May, he once again started experiencing Coronavirus symptoms including fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea, and diarrhea. On 5 June, he had tested positive for the disease and was admitted to the hospital in a hypoxic (low blood oxygen level) condition with shortness of breath.

Thankfully, the man recovered after contracting the deadly virus for the second time and reinfections remain a rare occurrence to date.

Researchers at the University of Nevada have claimed that the man had contracted the Coronavirus twice as genetic codes of the virus taken during both rounds of disease revealed that they were too distinct from each other to be engendered by the same infection.

However, Nevada researchers have been unable to determine why the second infection became more dangerous than the first. They have assumed that either the patient was exposed to a much bigger initial dose of the Coronavirus in the second infection or the initial immune response made the second infection worse.

Director Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, Dr. Mark Pandori, has said that the findings of Nevada University researchers suggest that a previous COVID-19 infection may not necessarily protect against future infections, adding that this case could have significant implications on scientists’ understanding of the immunity against Coronavirus disease.

While scientists continue to ascertain the correlation between COVID-19 and immunity, Dr. Mark has recommended patients who have recovered from the disease to exercise maximum precaution and ensure social distancing while adhering to facemask wearing and handwashing practices.